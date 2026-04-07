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Man from Miyazaki arrested for abandoning mother's body in mountainous area of ​​Nagano

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NAGANO

Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man from Nobeoka City, Miyazaki Prefecture, on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother in the mountains of Anan, Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, relatives filed a missing persons report for Takahiro Kai and his mother on March 27, TV Asahi reported. Police found Kai in Nobeoka City on Sunday. He was arrested on Monday after police found his mother’s body.

Police said Kai has admitted leaving his mother’s body in the mountains on March 24 and that he has hinted at being responsible for her death.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

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