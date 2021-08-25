Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 11 years in prison for abandoning body of fatally beaten man outside Chiba Hospital

CHIBA

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 11 years in prison for abandoning the body of a fatally beaten man outside a hospital in Chiba city last September.

According to the court ruling on Tuesday, Daiki Tanaka, a former construction worker, conspired with another man, Toshifumi Watanabe, 43, to beat up a man who they mistook as their target, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Tomohiro Shimamura, 32, happened to be in the car belonging to the man Tanaka and Watanabe were targeting.

Shimamura, who lived in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, was in his vehicle at a restaurant parking lot in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, when he was abducted. He was beaten with an iron pipe and left at the night entrance to Chiba Central Medical Center in Wakaba Ward at 4:45 a.m. on Sept 3. A security guard, who was on duty, told police that one of the men asked him to take care of the victim before they drove away. Shimamura died shortly afterwards.

Police retrieved an iron pipe and several blunt objects from the restaurant parking lot.

Tanaka was arrested on Sept 4. Watabe’s involvement in the case emerged after Tanaka mentioned his name during police questioning. Watabe turned himself on Sept 7.

The court heard that during questioning, Tanaka told police he felt they might have the wrong man but at the time thought Shimamura was lying to them when he told them his name.

The court ruled that Tanaka and Watabe, who is being tried separately, were likely aware that Shimura was dead when they dropped him off at the hospital.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Only 11 years !!

No logic to Japan's justice system.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm sorry what? They were arrested for abandoning the body or actually killing him? Japan today you ought to get your titles and story straight.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They were arrested for abandoning the body or actually killing him?

He was convicted of abandoning a body (遺体放置), just like it says in the story.

Japan today you ought to get your titles and story straight.

Comparing with the Japanese news, I don't see any incorrect information in this article. What are they supposed to get straight?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just 11 years??..

They deserved the gallows !!..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

