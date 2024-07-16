 Japan Today
Image: iStock/RattankunThongbun
crime

Man gets 11 years in prison for murder of mother in Miyagi Prefecture

MIYAGI

The Sendai District Court in Miyagi Prefecture has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 11 years in prison for killing his 75-year-old mother last year.

At the lay judge trial, the court on Tuesday convicted Masayoshi Sato of stabbing his mother in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in Ishinomaki on the night of June 7, 2023, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The victim lived in the house with Sato and two other family members. One of them called 110 and reported that Sato had stabbed his mother.

During the trial, Sato denied some of the charges, saying he did not have any intent to kill his mother, while his lawyer argued that Sato, who had been repeatedly hospitalized for schizophrenia, was in a state of mental impairment at the time of the crime.

However, presiding Judge Yuichi Suda said in his ruling: "Sato committed the crime knowing that it was an act that had a high risk of causing death. The symptoms of schizophrenia did not directly affect the crime.”

