Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 13 years for kidnapping teenage girl for ransom

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for kidnapping a 16-year-old high school girl in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2019, and demanding 20 million yen in ransom from her parents.

According to the ruling by the Yokohama District Court, Isao Kimura forced the girl into his car at knifepoint on the afternoon of June 24, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called the girl's home that night, letting the girl speak briefly with her mother, before demanding a 20 million yen ransom.

The girl's mother contacted police who found Kimura and the girl the next day at a cheap lodging facility in Atsugi City after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed the car Kimura was using.

In the trial which began on Feb 24, Kimura’s lawyer said his client had kidnapped the girl because he was heavily in debt.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Parents must be very important connected people. 13 years is more than murder or rape maybe?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog