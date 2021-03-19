Man gets 13 years for kidnapping teenage girl for ransom

A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for kidnapping a 16-year-old high school girl in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2019, and demanding 20 million yen in ransom from her parents.

According to the ruling by the Yokohama District Court, Isao Kimura forced the girl into his car at knifepoint on the afternoon of June 24, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called the girl's home that night, letting the girl speak briefly with her mother, before demanding a 20 million yen ransom.

The girl's mother contacted police who found Kimura and the girl the next day at a cheap lodging facility in Atsugi City after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed the car Kimura was using.

In the trial which began on Feb 24, Kimura’s lawyer said his client had kidnapped the girl because he was heavily in debt.

