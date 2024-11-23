 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Man gets 14 years for attempted murder of high school girl in her home

MIYAZAKI

The Miyazaki District Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 14 years in prison for attempting to kill a high school girl as she slept in her home in Miyakonojo City in January this year.

According to the ruling, Isao Miyagi broke into the girl’s home through a window between 11 p.m. on Jan 16 and 3 a.m. the next morning, stole clothing and other items, and stabbed her in the back as she slept, NTV reported. He also stole 20 items including the girl’s school uniform and underwear.

The girl screamed and jumped out of bed, calling out for her family, while Miyagi fled.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound that took about three weeks to heal.

The girl lives in the house with her parents and three sisters. Miyagi’s residence is only 100 meters away. Police found a knife and clothing stolen from the victim’s house there.

During the trial, Miyagi’s lawyer argued that he was drunk at the time, but presiding judge Funato Hiroyuki said, "This was an extremely dangerous crime based on a strong intent to kill. The effect of alcohol was limited and he knew what he was doing.”

Miyagi had asked to be given the death penalty, his lawyer said after the trial on Friday.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

