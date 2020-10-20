Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 14 years for killing student in 2018

4 Comments
TOKYO

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old woman in November 2018. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year jail term.

The lay judge trial at the Tokyo District Court of Koichi Hirose, who is from Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, had been postponed from March because of the coronavirus, Fuji TV reported. It began on Oct 6. 

According to the court ruling on Monday, Hirose was arrested in January 2019 after admitting his involvement in the murder of Natsumi Kikuchi, a first-year university student. Hirose admitted strangling Kikuchi to death in his car and then buried her body in a field about 12 kilometers from his apartment.

The victim, who lived alone in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward, went missing after visiting Kamisu on Nov 20. Hirose told police he met her on an internet bulletin board.

Police established that on Nov 20, Kikuchi, took a train from JR Ayase Station in Tokyo, to the city of Kashima in Ibaraki Prefecture, and later headed to nearby Kamisu by taxi. She got out at a convenience store, about 400 meters from Hirose's residence, at around 6 p.m. She then asked a passerby to point her in the direction of Hirose’s apartment. The signal from her mobile phone cut out around 11 p.m. that night.

During initial questioning, Hirose said he met Kikuchi on Nov 20 but she quickly went home. However, he changed his story and said he killed her inside his car because she made a fuss.

A male resident of Hirose's apartment building told local media said that on the evening of Nov 20, he saw a young woman crying and saying that she could not get back to Tokyo because she had no money.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

"sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old woman", good he deserves it, poor woman

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old woman", good he deserves it, poor woman

He deserves a longer sentence than 14 years. It takes a lot of willpower and effort to strangle someone.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Once again, justice is not served. Should be a life sentence.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Only 14 years? Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel