Man gets 15 years in prison for killing woman in 2020

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 15 years in prison for killing the 46-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship, in 2020.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison term for Terumasa Watabe who was convicted of killing Manami Kumada at his apartment in Midori Ward, Saitama City, by strangling her with a belt on July 1, 2020, Kyodo News reported. Watabe and Kumada had been in a relationship at the time.

The next morning, Watabe went to Kumada's apartment in Manami Ward and attempted to kill Kumada's teenage daughter by strangling her. The girl was able to break free and ran to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor called police who went to Watabe's apartment where they found Kumada's body.

Watabe went missing and was arrested on July 25.

