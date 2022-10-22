Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 15 years in prison for killing woman in 2020

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 15 years in prison for killing the 46-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship, in 2020.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison term for Terumasa Watabe who was convicted of killing Manami Kumada at his apartment in Midori Ward, Saitama City, by strangling her with a belt on July 1, 2020, Kyodo News reported. Watabe and Kumada had been in a relationship at the time.

The next morning, Watabe went to Kumada's apartment in Manami Ward and attempted to kill Kumada's teenage daughter by strangling her. The girl was able to break free and ran to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor called police who went to Watabe's apartment where they found Kumada's body.

Watabe went missing and was arrested on July 25.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo