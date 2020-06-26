Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of woman in Saitama love hotel

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a 34-year-old woman in a love hotel in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, last December.

According to Friday’s court ruling, Kengo Hirota, of no fixed occupation and a resident of Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, strangled Masami Fujii on Dec 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hirota and Fujii checked into the Saint 2 hotel at noon that day. An employee found Fujii’s naked body lying on the bed at around 6:20 p.m. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death by a thin cord.

Hirota left the hotel by himself just after 2 p.m. After his arrest, Hirota told police he and Fujii had argued because he didn’t like her attitude and that he lost his temper.

