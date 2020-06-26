Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of woman in Saitama love hotel

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a 34-year-old woman in a love hotel in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, last December.

According to Friday’s court ruling, Kengo Hirota, of no fixed occupation and a resident of Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, strangled Masami Fujii on Dec 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hirota and Fujii checked into the Saint 2 hotel at noon that day. An employee found Fujii’s naked body lying on the bed at around 6:20 p.m. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death by a thin cord.

Hirota left the hotel by himself just after 2 p.m. After his arrest, Hirota told police he and Fujii had argued because he didn’t like her attitude and that he lost his temper.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo