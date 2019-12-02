Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 17 years for killing ex-girlfriend in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend in January.

According to the court ruling, Yuya Toriyama attacked Kimika Kanai, a company employee from Kasukabe City, at around 5:55 p.m. on Jan 23 on the 5th floor of a building where she worked in Omiya Ward.

Kanai was taken to the hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Another man who saw the attack managed to subdue Toriyama until police arrived.

The court heard that Toriyama, who is from Maebashi in Gunma Prefecture where he worked in the prefecture’s road management division, and Kanai had been in a relationship.

However, in September 2018, Kanai and her father consulted police in Kasukabe about Toriyama after he assaulted her when she told him she wanted to end their relationship. But she did not file a complaint and police only issued an oral warning to Toriyama to stay away from Kanai.

On the day before the murder, Toriyama assaulted Kanai again and she and her father made an appointment to visit police on the night of her death to file a complaint. Toriyama attacked Kanai outside her office before she could go to the police station.

Toriyama’s office said that he left work at around 1:15 p.m. that day, saying he wasn’t feeling well.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining