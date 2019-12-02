Man gets 17 years for killing ex-girlfriend in Saitama

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend in January.

According to the court ruling, Yuya Toriyama attacked Kimika Kanai, a company employee from Kasukabe City, at around 5:55 p.m. on Jan 23 on the 5th floor of a building where she worked in Omiya Ward.

Kanai was taken to the hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Another man who saw the attack managed to subdue Toriyama until police arrived.

The court heard that Toriyama, who is from Maebashi in Gunma Prefecture where he worked in the prefecture’s road management division, and Kanai had been in a relationship.

However, in September 2018, Kanai and her father consulted police in Kasukabe about Toriyama after he assaulted her when she told him she wanted to end their relationship. But she did not file a complaint and police only issued an oral warning to Toriyama to stay away from Kanai.

On the day before the murder, Toriyama assaulted Kanai again and she and her father made an appointment to visit police on the night of her death to file a complaint. Toriyama attacked Kanai outside her office before she could go to the police station.

Toriyama’s office said that he left work at around 1:15 p.m. that day, saying he wasn’t feeling well.

