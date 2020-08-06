Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 17 years for murder of nursing care worker

SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing a 38-year-old nursing care worker at her apartment in Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, last year.

The court on Wednesday convicted Yasuyuki Sasaki of fatally stabbing Masumi Watanabe, with whom he used to work, on June 11, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sasaki had confessed to the crime and told the court here had been animosity between Watanabe and himself.

The court heard that Watanabe who lived alone, had more than 10 stab wounds to the upper part of her body, including one wound to her heart, in what was a frenzied attack. A colleague discovered her body when she failed to show up for work.

Police checked Watanabe’s smartphone and found there had been numerous calls from Sasaki and malicious emails from him. Sasaki was located at a commercial facility in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward and detained for questioning. He had had several knives with him at the time he was picked up.  

Sasaki and Watanabe worked together this year for about two months but co-workers said there had been bad blood between them.

