Man gets 17 years in prison for killing 75-year-old mother, dumping body parts

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing his 75-year-old mother in 2018.

According to the court ruling handed down on Friday, Motohiro Yamada killed his mother Yoko at their home in Yachimata City on Sept 24, 2018, and then used a saw to cut up her body between Sept 25 and Sept 27, Fuji TV reported. He dumped the body parts, which he had put in a crate, in a coastal area of Chiba Prefecture.

The victim’s torso was found in the Kujukuri coastal area on Sept 29. Her head and legs were found a few days later. The last body part was found on Oct 8.

Yamada did not report his mother as missing but after a DNA test identified her, police detained him for questioning.

Yamada told the court he had a heated argument with his mother on Sept 24 and shook her shoulders violently. He said he found her dead the next day and panicked.

