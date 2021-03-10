Man gets 17 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

The Saitama District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing his 23-year-old former girlfriend last September.

According to the ruling, Yoshito Mizumoto, a company employee and resident of Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture, stabbed Satomi Ishizawa in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 9 a.m. on Sept 30, 2020, as she was on her way to work in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ishizawa, who lived in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Mizumoto, who remained near his car at the scene of the crime, and the victim had previously been in a relationship from September 2019 until July 2020. Prosecutors said there had been trouble between them but Mizumoto had been pestering Ishizawa to get back together with him.

The presiding judge told Mizumoto that with one savage act, he had stolen his victim’s future.

© Japan Today