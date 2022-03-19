Man gets 17 years in prison for murder of university student in Chiba

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 17 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a 21-year-old university student in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, last year.

According to the ruling on Friday, Yoichiro Saito, a transport company worker, fatally stabbed Kensuke Iwamoto multiple times in the back and neck at around 11 p.m. on May 10 at the victim’s apartment in Ichikawa. The two were acquaintances.

Saito also poured oil in the apartment and intended to set fire to the place and kill himself but did not go through with it, prosecutors claimed.

The next night, Saito turned himself in at Ichikawa Police Station and confessed to murdering someone. He was carrying a blood-stained knife at the time.

Prosecutors sought a 20-year jail sentence for Saito for the crime which the presiding judge called a frenzied and brutal act.

In calling for a lighter sentence, Saito’s defense team said he was suffering from a mental disorder and bore diminished responsibility for his actions. However, the judge rejected that argument, pointing out that Saito turned himself in, fully aware of what he had done.

