Man gets 17 years in prison for taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 17 years in prison for holing up in an internet cafe with a female part-time worker as a hostage and threatening to kill her.

According to the ruling on Wednesday, Koji Nagakubo confined the 22-year-old woman in a private room of the cafe in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, and prevented her from leaving by threatening her with a box cutter, on the night of June 21, 2022, Kyodo News reported.

Nagakubo entered the cafe on the morning of June 21 and stayed all day, using a membership card. The woman entered a private room next to his at around 9:55 p.m. intending to clean it. Nagakubo followed her in.

Two employees were working, including the victim, and around 20 customers were in the cafe when the incident occurred. The other employee called police shortly after 10 p.m. to report that there appeared to be a hostage situation.

Police eventually stormed the room at around 3:15 a.m. on June 22 and took Nagakubo into custody. The woman sustained minor injuries.

Nagakubo told police that he was tired of life. He also suggested he wanted to commit a crime so he would be sent back to prison.

The suspect had previously taken hostages at a community-focused shinkin bank in Aichi Prefecture in 2012, according to police. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in April 2013 and released in April 2022

