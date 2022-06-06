Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths

Photo shows a minivan that was rear-ended by a truck in a road-rage incident, killing two people, on the Tomei Expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture, in June 2017.

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.

The Yokohama District Court convicted Kazuho Ishibashi of dangerous driving after he overtook the car of Yoshihisa Hagiyama, 45, and his family on the Tomei Expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on June 5, 2017, and forced it to stop in the passing lane where it was rear-ended by a truck.

The main focus of the trial was on the charge of dangerous driving against Ishibashi. Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison term, arguing he had repeatedly slowed down in front of the family's car.

Ishibashi's defense argued there was no causal link between his driving and the accident.

According to the indictment, Ishibashi became enraged after being warned by Hagiyama about the way he had parked his car in an expressway parking area just before the incident. Ishibashi pursued Hagiyama, who was traveling with his wife, Yuka, 39, and their two daughters.

The court convicted Ishibashi of dangerous driving in December 2018, handing him an 18-year prison sentence.

In December 2019, the Tokyo High Court agreed with the decision but quashed the ruling and sent the case back, stating the lower court illegally overturned its finding in a pre-trial hearing that Ishibashi's actions did not constitute dangerous driving.

