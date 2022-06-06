Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
The Yokohama District Court convicted Kazuho Ishibashi of dangerous driving after he overtook the car of Yoshihisa Hagiyama, 45, and his family on the Tomei Expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, on June 5, 2017, and forced it to stop in the passing lane where it was rear-ended by a truck.
The main focus of the trial was on the charge of dangerous driving against Ishibashi. Prosecutors had sought an 18-year prison term, arguing he had repeatedly slowed down in front of the family's car.
Ishibashi's defense argued there was no causal link between his driving and the accident.
According to the indictment, Ishibashi became enraged after being warned by Hagiyama about the way he had parked his car in an expressway parking area just before the incident. Ishibashi pursued Hagiyama, who was traveling with his wife, Yuka, 39, and their two daughters.
The court convicted Ishibashi of dangerous driving in December 2018, handing him an 18-year prison sentence.
In December 2019, the Tokyo High Court agreed with the decision but quashed the ruling and sent the case back, stating the lower court illegally overturned its finding in a pre-trial hearing that Ishibashi's actions did not constitute dangerous driving.© KYODO
Restless
Convicted December 2018, retried and convicted again, receiving the same 18 year sentence 5 years after the crimes? Where are the 2 surviving victims statements?
Considering the additional anguish they have been put through waiting for justice for their dead parents, certainly the daughters are now of an age for their voices to be heard and to petition for a greater sentence.
If Japanese justice is fair, Ishibashi should serve everyday of this 18 years and the deceased’s daughters heard again before he is ever paroled.
OssanAmerica
Where are all the posters who claim that sentences in Japan are only severe for foreigners?
GenHXZ
There are no such claims made by anyone here. Perhaps that white-collar crime goes unpunished by the locals, now that is a thing.
Paul
There is no justice in Japan!!! That gorilla should have been given life for killing two people the way he did!!! Force stopping a car on an expressway in the fast lane at night, deserves nothing less than life behind bars.