Man gets 18 years in prison for killing Yamagata eye doctor

The Yamagata District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 18 years in prison for the murder of a 50-year-old ophthalmologist in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last year.

The court handed down its ruling Friday against Hiroki Kato, a resident of Yamagata City and a former student at Yamagata University, who was convicted of killing Chiemi Yaguchi in her apartment on May 19, 2019.

Kato’s defense team had argued for a lighter sentence, saying he had no intent to kill because of diminished mental capacity due to antidepressant drugs he was taking at the time.

Yaguchi, who was director of the Yaguchi Eye Clinic about five kilometers from her apartment, was found by her younger brother at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday May 19, Fuji TV reported. An autopsy showed that Yaguchi, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head with a golf putter and died from internal bleeding. The golf club was left at the scene of the murder.

Yaguchi was last seen alive the night before after she went out for dinner with her colleagues to welcome a new employee. They parted at around 10:30 p.m. The clinic was closed on that Sunday. Her brother had arranged to come over to see her late that day and called 110 when he found his sister’s body.

Police said Kato was identified through surveillance camera footage that showed him going in and out of Yaguchi’s apartment a few times early in the morning on May 19. The footage also showed him moving along the corridor from apartment to apartment.

Police said that Kato and Yaguchi apparently did not know each other.

