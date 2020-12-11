Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 18 years in prison for killing Yamagata eye doctor

1 Comment
YAMAGATA

The Yamagata District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 18 years in prison for the murder of a 50-year-old ophthalmologist in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last year.

The court handed down its ruling Friday against Hiroki Kato, a resident of Yamagata City and a former student at Yamagata University, who was convicted of killing Chiemi Yaguchi in her apartment on May 19, 2019.

Kato’s defense team had argued for a lighter sentence, saying he had no intent to kill because of diminished mental capacity due to antidepressant drugs he was taking at the time.  

Yaguchi, who was director of the Yaguchi Eye Clinic about five kilometers from her apartment, was found by her younger brother at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday May 19, Fuji TV reported. An autopsy showed that Yaguchi, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head with a golf putter and died from internal bleeding. The golf club was left at the scene of the murder.

Yaguchi was last seen alive the night before after she went out for dinner with her colleagues to welcome a new employee. They parted at around 10:30 p.m. The clinic was closed on that Sunday. Her brother had arranged to come over to see her late that day and called 110 when he found his sister’s body.

Police said Kato was identified through surveillance camera footage that showed him going in and out of Yaguchi’s apartment a few times early in the morning on May 19. The footage also showed him moving along the corridor from apartment to apartment.

Police said that Kato and Yaguchi apparently did not know each other.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

had been beaten about the head with a golf putter and died from internal bleeding.

I think life in prison is more appropriate. This guy may get out at 43 years old.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo