Man gets 19 years in prison for hotel employee’s murder

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 19 years in prison for killing a 56-year-old female hotel employee at a hotel in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, last year.

According to the ruling, Atsushi Egawa strangled Hitomi Saeki to death at the hotel in Ichihara City between 11:50 p.m. on Oct 31 and around 7 a.m. on Nov 1 last year, and stole 12,600 yen from the office cash register, TV Asahi reported.

The court pointed out that "even after the victim stopped moving, Egawa stabbed her in the abdomen with enough force to bend the blade of a knife.”

Egawa used to work at the hotel and was acquainted with the victim.

Saeki was found murdered at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov 1 by another employee arriving for work. Her body was on the floor behind the check-in desk. Saeki's face was swollen and her neck had been slashed with what appeared to be a knife. Her wrists were tied.

Saeki had been alone on night duty.

An automatic check-out machine in one room had been wrecked and a towel had been wrapped around a security camera in the lobby.

Egawa surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him entering the hotel on Oct 31.

