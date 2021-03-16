Man gets 2 1/2 years for umbrella assault that left victim without sight in one eye

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 49-year-old man to 2 1/2 years in prison for involuntarily causing bodily injury to a 53-year-old man whom he poked in the eye with an umbrella, causing the victim to lose his sight in one eye.

According to the court ruling, Takuo Arakawa, then a company employee, poked the victim in the eye with the tip of his umbrella during an argument after they bumped into each other at a taxi stand outside JR Meguro Station at around 8:40 p.m. on July 4, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man who was struck by the umbrella was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save the sight in his right eye.

Arakawa was identified through street surveillance camera footage and arrested two weeks later.

Arakawa’s lawyer told the court his client was drunk at the time of the incident and that he did not mean to injure the other man.

