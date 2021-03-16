Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 2 1/2 years for umbrella assault that left victim without sight in one eye

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 49-year-old man to 2 1/2 years in prison for involuntarily causing bodily injury to a 53-year-old man whom he poked in the eye with an umbrella, causing the victim to lose his sight in one eye.

According to the court ruling, Takuo Arakawa, then a company employee, poked the victim in the eye with the tip of his umbrella during an argument after they bumped into each other at a taxi stand outside JR Meguro Station at around 8:40 p.m. on July 4, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man who was struck by the umbrella was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save the sight in his right eye.

Arakawa was identified through street surveillance camera footage and arrested two weeks later.

Arakawa’s lawyer told the court his client was drunk at the time of the incident and that he did not mean to injure the other man.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Umbrellas and bicycles are deadly and all too prevalent weapons on the sidewalks of Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

*The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 49-year-old man to 2 1/2 years in prison for involuntarily causing bodily injury to a 53-year-old man whom he poked in the eye with an umbrella, causing the victim to lose his sight in one eye.*

Only Japanese “logic” allows a person who intentionally poked another in the eye with an umbrella to be sentenced for involuntarily causing bodily injury. I hate to be the one to bring reality into this situation, but when someone intentionally acts, that act is not involuntary.

This is yet another example of how deeply flawed the Japanese “justice” system is.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

2.5 years for this assault vs 5 years for the woman in yesterday’s news who committed a multitude of offences including killing someone.

Yesterday’s seemed extremely lenient. In comparison this one seems rather harsh.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

