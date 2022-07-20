Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 2 years in prison for assaulting 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on train

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

The Utsunomiya District Court in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to two years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.

According to the court ruling, the incident occurred aboard a train operating between Suzumenomiya and Jichi Medical University stations on the JR Utsunomiya Line at around noon on Jan 23, Kyodo News reported. The defendant, Kazuma Miyamoto, a restaurant employee, was smoking an e-cigarette. The boy, a high school student, approached Miyamoto and asked him to stop smoking.

At the time, the boy was with four classmates. After he asked Miyamoto to stop smoking, Miyamoto stood toe to toe with the boy who pushed him back. Miyamoto then started punching and kicking the boy while his classmates tried to break them apart.

When the train arrived at Jichi Medical University Station, Miyamoto starting hitting the boy again once they were on the platform. The boy sustained serious injuries, including a fracture to his right cheek.

Miyamoto fled the scene at Jichi Medical University Station by hopping onto a train. However, he was arrested at around midnight in Utsunomiya.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog