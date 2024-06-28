Man gets 20 years in prison killing his ex-girlfriend in Fukuoka

The Fukuoka District Court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years in prison for killing his 38-year-old ex-girlfriend in Fukuoka City last year. Prosecutors had sought a 30-year sentence.

Susumu Terauchi was convicted of murder and violation of the Stalking Prevention Law for ambushing his former girlfriend, Miki Kawano, on a street near JR Hakata Station on Jan 16, 2023, and stabbing her to death with a knife.

During the opening session of his lay judge trial, Terauchi said: "I stabbed her, but I didn't lie in wait to ambush her,” Kyodo News reported.

Kawano had consulted with police several times prior to October 2022. The court heard she told police she was tired of Terauchi’s possessiveness and wanted to end the relationship, but he violated her privacy by sending her compromising photos and videos of their relationship and called her workplace.

Police issued a restraining order against Terauchi in November 2022.

The prosecution said that Terauchi held a grudge against Kawano for consulting police about him and accusing him of stalking her, and that in his anger, he stalked and ambushed her on Jan 16, stabbing her 17 times in the chest and head.

Terauchi’s lawyer said that his client did not ambush Kawano. He said Terauchi was on his way to a shop near Hakata Station to pay his mobile phone bill and unexpectedly met the victim. When he asked if he could talk to her, she ignored him and he "exploded with emotion,” the defense said.

The defense also said Terauchi often carried a knife with him for self-defense.

Street surveillance camera footage near where Kawano’s body was found showed Terauchi quarreling with Kawano as they walked along a street.

In handing down his ruling, Presiding Judge Atsushi Tomita admonished Terauchi, saying, "Your words of remorse were superficial. I don't think you have thought carefully enough about why you committed this crime. I want you to devote the rest of your life to facing this case and making amends to the victim.”

The trial began on June 17.

