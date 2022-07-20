Man gets 20 years in prison for taking woman hostage at internet cafe

The Saitama District Court has handed a 20-year prison sentence to an unemployed man who holed himself up in an internet cafe, taking a female employee hostage last June.
According to the court ruling on Wednesday, Kazutaka Hayashi, who was unemployed, lured the employee into a private room at the cafe in Omiya Ward at around 2:25 p.m. on June 17, 2021, Kyodo News reported. He claimed that the television in the room wasn’t working.
Hayashi took the woman hostage with a utility knife while another employee called police. Hayashi told the police through an intercom to stay away or he would kill the woman and then himself.
The standoff lasted for 32 hours until midnight on June 18. Police entered the room after Hayashi fell asleep.
The hostage sustained injuries requiring two weeks to heal.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Zia and Esteban
20 years? It's a terrible thing he did, but for example, that thug that punched a kid who asked him to stop smoking on the train, only got 2 years.
I sincerely worry about the law system in Japan.
Michael Machida
Twenty years. Sounds about right.
Roblib
Yeah the sentences passed out here boggle the mind honestly. This guy gets 20 years and nobody was killed or seriously injured yet I see lots of stories about parent neglect or abuse that leads to a child's death, super sad depressing stories and yet those monsters get out in like 7-8 years, WTH???
Alan Harrison
A legal system that instigates hostage taking itself, gives a seemingly OTT sentence to a fellow hostage taker.