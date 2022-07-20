Man gets 20 years in prison for taking woman hostage at internet cafe

The Saitama District Court has handed a 20-year prison sentence to an unemployed man who holed himself up in an internet cafe, taking a female employee hostage last June.

According to the court ruling on Wednesday, Kazutaka Hayashi, who was unemployed, lured the employee into a private room at the cafe in Omiya Ward at around 2:25 p.m. on June 17, 2021, Kyodo News reported. He claimed that the television in the room wasn’t working.

Hayashi took the woman hostage with a utility knife while another employee called police. Hayashi told the police through an intercom to stay away or he would kill the woman and then himself.

The standoff lasted for 32 hours until midnight on June 18. Police entered the room after Hayashi fell asleep.

The hostage sustained injuries requiring two weeks to heal.

