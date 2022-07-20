Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 20 years in prison for taking woman hostage at internet cafe

4 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has handed a 20-year prison sentence to an unemployed man who holed himself up in an internet cafe, taking a female employee hostage last June.

According to the court ruling on Wednesday, Kazutaka Hayashi, who was unemployed, lured the employee into a private room at the cafe in Omiya Ward at around 2:25 p.m. on June 17, 2021, Kyodo News reported. He claimed that the television in the room wasn’t working.

Hayashi took the woman hostage with a utility knife while another employee called police. Hayashi told the police through an intercom to stay away or he would kill the woman and then himself.

The standoff lasted for 32 hours until midnight on June 18. Police entered the room after Hayashi fell asleep.

The hostage sustained injuries requiring two weeks to heal.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

20 years? It's a terrible thing he did, but for example, that thug that punched a kid who asked him to stop smoking on the train, only got 2 years.

I sincerely worry about the law system in Japan.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Twenty years. Sounds about right.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yeah the sentences passed out here boggle the mind honestly. This guy gets 20 years and nobody was killed or seriously injured yet I see lots of stories about parent neglect or abuse that leads to a child's death, super sad depressing stories and yet those monsters get out in like 7-8 years, WTH???

3 ( +4 / -1 )

A legal system that instigates hostage taking itself, gives a seemingly OTT sentence to a fellow hostage taker.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog