Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 21 years in prison for killing wife whose body hasn’t been found

0 Comments
CHIBA

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 49-year-old man to 21 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 32-year-old wife in 2020, even though her body has never been found.

In handing down the ruling against Akira Ono, who lived in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said that Ono was in a bitter dispute with his estranged wife Rina, who lived in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, over custody of their eldest son and felt his life would be ruined because of his inability to pay child support, Sankei Shimbun reported. The couple had been separated for two years prior to Rina’s disappearance in March 2020.

After he was arrested in November 2020, Ono told police he was having a heated argument with his wife in her car when she suddenly pulled out a box cutter knife. The two subsequently got into a scuffle. Ono claimed he accidentally stabbed Rina in the neck but denied intent to kill her. He said he buried Rina’s body at a beach in Hokota, Ibaraki Prefecture. But he later recanted his statement. Police searched the beach but were unable to find Rina’s body.

After Ono's arrest, police searched his residence and found Rina’s driver’s license and blood-stained hair follicles which a DNA test revealed to be the missing woman’s.

During the trial, prosecutors said that bloodstains in the car, which was found abandoned at a park in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, indicated a frenzied stabbing attack.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Guilty or innocent, in the absence of habeas corpus there could be unexpected outcomes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog