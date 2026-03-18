Man gets 21 years in prison for murder of nursery school teacher

The Sendai District Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 21 years in prison for killing a 35-year-old nursery school teacher and abandoning her body at a beach last year.

In the lay judge trial, the court convicted Renma Sato, an unemployed man from Iwanuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, of killing Yuka Gyoji, a nursery school teacher from Sendai, and then leaving her body at a beach between 7:40 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 12, 2025, TV Asahi reported.

Gyoji’s body was found at around 10 a.m. the next day by a man walking on the beach. She was fully clothed and had multiple stab wounds in her chest and other parts of her body.

There were no belongings on the body, but Gyoji's family had contacted police and told them she had gone out alone at about 7 p.m. on April 12, saying she had forgotten something, but never returned.

Sato was identified after surveillance camera footage showed his car near the beach at the time he is believed to have left the body there. His smartphone also showed a record of phone calls between he and Gyoji, including a call from Gyoji just before she left home.

Sato also stole Gyoji's wallet, which contained cash and a cash card.

© Japan Today