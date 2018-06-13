Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 23 years for beating stranger to death outside park toilet

KANAGAWA

A 34-year-old man who beat a stranger to death outside a public toilet in a park in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a 30-year sentence for the Yu Goto at the trial held at the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court.

According to the court ruling on Tuesday, Goto, a company employee, attacked a 44-year-old man, whom he did not know, with a metal pipe as he came out of the toilet in Oisojoyama Park just after 6 p.m. on March 12, Fuji TV reported. Goto then went to a public phone in front of a police station about 900 meters from the park, called 110 and said he had just killed a man.

The victim, Tomoyoshi Yoshikawa, was taken to hospital with a crushed skull and was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of his arrest, Goto was quoted by police as saying he did not know Yoshikawa and just wanted to kill someone so he could go to prison and get away from his workplace. He also said he was in debt.

Minding your own business just having gone to the toilet… and WHAM you suddenly get you skull crushed and die thanks to a selfish nut who wants to go to jail and forget all his problems…. mission accomplished, he no longer has to go to work, and no one is going to chase him to repay his debts. How sad that the perpetrator is getting EXACTLY what he wanted…. Where is the justice if the “punishment” is actually a reward in the eyes of the perpetrator? Surely another form of punishment for these cases is required? Hope karma catches up with this guy real quick.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

