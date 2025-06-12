 Japan Today
Man gets 23 years in prison for killing work supervisor with dump truck

FUKUOKA

The Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Court has sentenced a 62-year-old man to 23 years in prison for killing his 51-year-old work supervisor by running over him with a truck at a quarry in Kitakyushu City last October.

The court convicted Hiroyuki Takahashi of killing Yuji Yamazaki by running over him with 72-ton dump truck at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct 4 at the quarry in Kokuraminami Ward, NTV reported.

Takahashi was also convicted of attempting to run over and kill another colleague and the site manager who were present at the scene. Neither of those men were injured.

Takahashi’s defense team had sought a 13-year prison sentence, arguing that the crime was not planned.

In handing down his ruling on Thursday, presiding judge Junpei Miyoshi said that the motive for the crime appeared to be an explosion of Takahashi’s pent-up anger toward his colleagues. 

“There is a big difference between the defendant's dissatisfaction with his work environment and resorting to the act of murder," the judge said.

