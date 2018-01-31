Man gets 25-year prison term for burning his mother alive

A Japanese court sentenced a 52-year-old man to 25 years in prison Wednesday for murdering his mother last year by burning her alive.

In handing down the ruling on Kiyomi Takeda, Presiding Judge Takaaki Miura of the Akita District Court said, "It was a cruel and vicious" murder motivated by financial gain through a fire insurance payout.

According to the ruling, Takeda, a sheet metal worker, doused his mother Chiya, 74, with kerosene at his home in Ugo, Akita Prefecture, before burning the whole house down on April 8, 2017.

Takeda was living with his mother and wife but the wife was not in the house at the time of the fire, the police said.

