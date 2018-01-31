Man gets 25-year prison term for burning his mother alive

A Japanese court sentenced a 52-year-old man to 25 years in prison Wednesday for murdering his mother last year by burning her alive.
In handing down the ruling on Kiyomi Takeda, Presiding Judge Takaaki Miura of the Akita District Court said, "It was a cruel and vicious" murder motivated by financial gain through a fire insurance payout.
According to the ruling, Takeda, a sheet metal worker, doused his mother Chiya, 74, with kerosene at his home in Ugo, Akita Prefecture, before burning the whole house down on April 8, 2017.
Takeda was living with his mother and wife but the wife was not in the house at the time of the fire, the police said.© KYODO
Yubaru
If there was ever a time that the death penalty should have been applied for a single murder, this would have been the case. Murder for profit, and his mother no less, should have been enough to have the judges hand down the harshest sentence available.
Maria
That's why he burned his mother alive? He thought he'd get insurance money?
If he does the full twenty five years, he'll have lived longer than she was able to. I hope they never let him out.
Aly Rustom
Not only did he murder his own mother, but he did it by one of the most painful ways possible. I don't believe in the death penalty, but for this guy I7ll make an exception
browny1
For some reason."in family" crimes like murder, rape, brutal violence, etc , seem to attract lighter penalties, than if a stranger carried out the terrible deed. 25 years for such a beyond despicable act doesn't match the crime imho. I'm sure if the 52 year old was an unkown man breaking in to steal and committed the act he'd be seeing a death penalty handed down - even though only one life was lost.
Perhaps it's a hangover from the days of not so long ago when domestic crimes(not murder) were often viewed by police as, "That's a family matter".
Strange.