crime

Man gets 3 1/2 years in prison for Tokyo subway station acid attack

2 Comments

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man for throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Shirokane-Takanawa subway station in Tokyo in 2021. Prosecutors had sought a six-year prison term.

The court handed down its verdict against Hirotaka Hanamori, a university student at the time, Kyodo News reported. Hanamori's defense team has asked for a suspended sentence, saying he is full of remorse for his actions.

Hanamori, who lived in Shizuoka, threw the acid at the victim as he walked past him on an escalator at the station on Aug 24, 2021. The victim suffered injuries to both eyes and his shoulder. A woman at the subway station also received burns after slipping on the acid Hanamori used in the attack.

Hanamori and the victim had both been part of a film club when they were students at the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, according to the police.

The victim said Hanamori had been his senior in the club and did not recall any trouble between them.

After fleeing the scene, Hanamori returned to his home in Shizuoka before taking a flight from Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture to Naha Airport in Okinawa. He was staying at a friend’s home in Ginowan where he was arrested.

2 Comments
3 and a half years seems very light for what was at least an attempted blinding.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Incredibly light sentence for such a well planned, cowardly and shocking assault. Bringing and preparing acid to assault someone is not just a moment of madness.

It would be for the best if something happens to this Hanamori scum in prison.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

