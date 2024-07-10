Man gets 30 years for killing wife, 2 children

The Nagoya District Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to 30 years in prison for killing his wife and two children in Inuyama City and Fuso Town, Aichi Prefecture, in August 2022.

According to the ruling Tuesday at the lay judge trial, Daisuke Tanaka, a former telecommunications construction worker, was convicted of strangling his wife Tomoko (then 42) to death at their home in Fuso Town where they lived at the time, and then strangling his eldest daughter Chiyu (then 9) and eldest son Tora (then 6) in a car parked in a parking lot in Inuyama City, Kyodo News reported.

Tanaka has pleaded guilt to the charges. His defense team had sought a reduced sentence, arguing that Tanaka was in a state of mental impairment due to a delusional disorder. After his arrest, Tanaka underwent a psychiatric test for three months which determined he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Tanaka turned himself in at a police station on Aug 13, 2022, accompanied by relatives. Tanaka was quoted by police as saying he strangled Tomoko to death in a fit of rage after an argument. He then killed his children.

The siblings were found dead inside a station wagon in Inuyama, while the body of their mother was found in their home in Fuso.

Tanaka had cuts on his neck and arms and said that he had tried to kill himself.

Presiding judge Hirokazu Kure said to Tanaka: ”This was a cruel crime based on a serious and strong intent to kill. I want you to look more deeply into your own feelings and think about what drove you to kill three people."

