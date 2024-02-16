Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 30 years in prison for arson-murder of 2 nephews

KOBE

The Himeji branch of the Kobe District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 30 years in prison for killing his two nephews, aged seven and 12, and then setting fire to their house in Inami, Hyogo Prefecture, in 2021.

Prosecutors had sought the death sentence for Tomeyo Matsuo, Kyodo News reported.

According to the ruling, Matsuo was arrested at around 1 p.m. on Nov 20, 2021, the day after the fire, sitting on a park bench in Osaka’s Kita Ward. After his arrest, Matsuo admitted killing the two brothers and setting the house on fire at around 11:30 p.m the previous night. He lived there with his sister (the boys’ mother) and her husband. At the time of the fire, the children’s father had gone to pick up their mother from work, leaving them and their uncle in the house.

The two-story wooden house was destroyed by the fire and investigators said a flammable liquid had been used to start the blaze. The bodies of the siblings were found on the first floor. The children, who were in bed at the time, woke up but were overcome by smoke before they could get out of the house. An autopsy showed they died of smoke inhalation.

In his ruling on Thursday, Presiding Judge Hiroyuki Sato said, “The defendant harbored resentment and hatred toward his sister and her husband, and sought to depriving them of their precious children. He has no respect for life, and his motives were selfish and malicious.”

However, he added that Matsuo had a mild intellectual disability and that the defendant had stated in his defense that his sister and her husband ignored him.

Why not Gallows???...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This animal should have hung. That he is allowed to survive after cruelly murdering two children - and gets just 30 years - is abhorrent. The death penalty is for the most heinous of crimes - and there is nothing more heinous than this.

Rest in Peace to the poor boys.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

