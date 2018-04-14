Man gets 30-year prison term over 2016 dagger killing in Osaka

A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 30 years in prison for stabbing a man to death with a dagger and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016.

The Osaka District Court handed down the prison term on Yuma Kobayashi, for whom prosecutors had sought the death penalty. Defense lawyers had argued he was mentally incompetent and could not be held criminally responsible for the attack.

According to the ruling, Kobayashi broke into the home of 43-year-old carpenter Yukinobu Kawakami, with whom he was unacquainted, in the city of Kadoma early on Oct 19, 2016. It said Kobayashi fatally stabbed Kawakami, who was sleeping on the second floor, in the chest and back multiple times and injured his daughters, aged 19 and 21, as well as his 17-year-old son.

Presiding Judge Ryuta Asaka dismissed the prosecutors' argument that Kobayashi was capable of taking full criminal responsibility, saying he "significantly lost self-control" due to his paranoid schizophrenia.

But the judge said, "The act was cold-blooded and cruel as the defendant quietly broke into the home to make sure the family would be killed and one-sidedly attacked the four, who were defenseless."

The judge said the defendant's stabbing of Kawakami 30 times highlighted the persistent and inhumane nature of the crime and that the maximum prison term of 30 years was appropriate.

The defense team for Kobayashi, who had a history of schizophrenia, said he went to the location with a dagger "upon receiving orders from three unidentified men through brainwaves" and pleaded he was not guilty due to his mental illness.

Prosecutors, however, argued he was capable of taking full criminal responsibility based on psychiatric examinations.

Noting that before the crime, the defendant had searched online for ways to kill someone, the prosecutors said, "He acted rationally to kill the entire family and cannot avoid capital punishment."

