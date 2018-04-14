Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 30-year prison term over 2016 dagger killing in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 30 years in prison for stabbing a man to death with a dagger and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016.

The Osaka District Court handed down the prison term on Yuma Kobayashi, for whom prosecutors had sought the death penalty. Defense lawyers had argued he was mentally incompetent and could not be held criminally responsible for the attack.

According to the ruling, Kobayashi broke into the home of 43-year-old carpenter Yukinobu Kawakami, with whom he was unacquainted, in the city of Kadoma early on Oct 19, 2016. It said Kobayashi fatally stabbed Kawakami, who was sleeping on the second floor, in the chest and back multiple times and injured his daughters, aged 19 and 21, as well as his 17-year-old son.

Presiding Judge Ryuta Asaka dismissed the prosecutors' argument that Kobayashi was capable of taking full criminal responsibility, saying he "significantly lost self-control" due to his paranoid schizophrenia.

But the judge said, "The act was cold-blooded and cruel as the defendant quietly broke into the home to make sure the family would be killed and one-sidedly attacked the four, who were defenseless."

The judge said the defendant's stabbing of Kawakami 30 times highlighted the persistent and inhumane nature of the crime and that the maximum prison term of 30 years was appropriate.

The defense team for Kobayashi, who had a history of schizophrenia, said he went to the location with a dagger "upon receiving orders from three unidentified men through brainwaves" and pleaded he was not guilty due to his mental illness.

Prosecutors, however, argued he was capable of taking full criminal responsibility based on psychiatric examinations.

Noting that before the crime, the defendant had searched online for ways to kill someone, the prosecutors said, "He acted rationally to kill the entire family and cannot avoid capital punishment."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 English-Friendly Yoga Studios In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

April Fools: How to Talk About Big or Little Lies in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog