Man gets 30 years in prison for fatal knife attack at Sapporo convenience store

A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 30 years in prison for stabbing three employees, one of them to death, at a Sapporo convenience store last year.
The defense for Hirotaka Miyanishi had called for his acquittal on the grounds that he was not mentally competent at the time, but the Sapporo District Court found him responsible and gave him the sentence demanded by prosecutors.
Presiding Judge Shunichi Ido said in handing down the ruling that although Miyanishi's "crimes came from his delusions, he made his own decisions on some key points."
He said the court found Miyanishi's acts were punishable with a life sentence but commuted it in recognizing his diminished mental capacity.
On Feb. 25, 2024, Miyanishi killed Keisuke Ohashi, 40, by stabbing him in the throat and back and seriously injured two other workers in the knife attack at a convenience store in Sapporo, according to the ruling.© KYODO
falseflagsteve
Well, I’d say life in prison would be the best sentence for this monster, however we aren’t furnished fully with what mental disorder the culprit suffered from so it’s not easy to ascertain if the sentence fits the crime.
Jay
Just 30 years for a premeditated stabbing rampage that left someone dead? Hang on. If you intentionally attempt to KILL THREE people, the sentence shouldn’t hinge on whether your victims lived or died - it should hinge on your intent to commit murder.
The outcome was obviously tragic, but the intent was monstrous, and the law should reflect that. One dead, two nearly dead - what, would he have gotten 45 years if they all died? That’s absurd. You don’t reward failed murderers with lighter sentences just because the ambulance showed up on time.
If the legal system doesn’t recognize attempted murder with full intent as equal in gravity to murder itself, then it’s broken. Fix the system, or admit there's just too many loopholes.