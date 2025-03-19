 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets 5-year prison sentence for fatally assaulting mother

0 Comments
TSU, Mie

The Tsu District Court in Mie Prefecture has sentenced a 43-year-old man to five years in prison for fatally assaulting his 66-year-old mother in May last year after he assumed she entered his room without permission while he was out.

According to the court ruling, Yoshihiro Fujita hit his mother Misako multiple times in the chest, stomach and head with the handle of a rake at their home in Tsu, NTV reported. The victim died from a pulmonary contusion caused by broken bones.

Prosecutors said that Fujita repeatedly assaulted his mother from around 2016 when they started living together, and she had multiple fractures at the time of her death.

Fujita’s defense team argued that his criminal responsibility was low because he had been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder during a psychiatric evaluation.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel