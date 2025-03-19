Man gets 5-year prison sentence for fatally assaulting mother

The Tsu District Court in Mie Prefecture has sentenced a 43-year-old man to five years in prison for fatally assaulting his 66-year-old mother in May last year after he assumed she entered his room without permission while he was out.

According to the court ruling, Yoshihiro Fujita hit his mother Misako multiple times in the chest, stomach and head with the handle of a rake at their home in Tsu, NTV reported. The victim died from a pulmonary contusion caused by broken bones.

Prosecutors said that Fujita repeatedly assaulted his mother from around 2016 when they started living together, and she had multiple fractures at the time of her death.

Fujita’s defense team argued that his criminal responsibility was low because he had been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder during a psychiatric evaluation.

