Man gets 9 years in prison for killing woman with drink laced with stimulants

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 72-year-old man to nine years in prison for killing a 28-year-old female acquaintance by causing her to ingest lethal amounts of stimulant drugs.
According to the court ruling handed down on Tuesday, Nobuaki Ishihara, a real estate company executive who lives in Shibuya Ward, caused the death of Yuri Igarashi by giving her sake mixed with stimulant drugs, or kakuseizai, as they called in Japanese, Fuji TV reported. Igarashi visited his residence on the afternoon of July 18, which security surveillance camera footage confirms.
That same afternoon, Igarashi sent her friend a message on Line, in which she said: “A man tried to get me to take drugs and I refused, but I think I just drank sake mixed with stimulants.” She later sent a second Line message in which she said she would “go to the police,” but was unable to be reached after that.
Ishihara said Igarashi passed out that night. The next morning, she was unresponsive and he called 119. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene. But he denied giving the woman stimulant drugs. An autopsy revealed that Igarashi had consumed stimulant drugs more than 100 times the amount considered lethal.
The ruling by the lay judge panel called the defendant’s criminal behavior “extremely malicious” for forcing the victim to ingest lethal amounts of stimulants. The presiding judge added that Ishihara, who had pleaded not guilty, “made unreasonable excuses and showed no remorse from start to finish despite the seriousness of his criminal liability.”
Ishihara met Igarashi, who was married, at a members-only club in 2016. Her husband told police she had gone out for the day on July 18 but never returned home that night.© Japan Today
Commodore Perry
Sad story of course, but many details to fill in.
The Nomad
Take a young life and you only get 9 years in the dumpster. Don't think that's justice.
gintonic
100 times the lethal amount? And the guy gets only 9 years for murder ....what.. is he related to the ex- governor of Tokyo that goes by the same surname that his sentence is so light?
timeon
Horrible story, and without knowing the details of the story, I pity the husband the most. Not only to find out that your wife was killed, but also that she was prostituting herself, and her 70 years old John killed her trying to spice up the affair.
obladi
石原信明
This is the wretched person who destroyed a life. For what?
Nohara
Judge: "Extremely malicious. No remorse."
Also Judge: "9 years will do."
geez... this is homicide
Ken Holcomb
Should have been a life sentence, but then 9 years for a 72 year old may well turn out to be just that.
ozellis
9 years tends to indicate that we don't know all the details here.
Old dude paid cash to victims.
Little understanding of the toxicity of kakuseizai.
Mark
An Evil devil, I wouldn't even call him a man.
englisc aspyrgend
Not quite sure why she visited him? If she visited as a prostitute, why drug her? He was going to have sex with her by paying? If she wasn’t there for sex, and he drugged her to get his evil way with her, why was she visiting? A lot of the facts as reported do not seem to hang together.
Mark
Sometimes the Justice system in Japan makes my head spin 360 degrees X 10, I just can't comprehend it anymore.
Layzee
Only nine years! Seriously???
kaimycahl
WOW!!! Ishihara met Igarashi, who was married, at a members-only club in 2016. Her husband told police she had gone out for the day on July 18 but never returned home that night. She was married, and went to a mans house whom she met at a members only club. I wonder if her husband knew if she was going to the guys house, and also if she was a member of the club. Its strange that she called a friend, and not her husbands when she realized she thought she was drugged. This lead me to think her husband had no idea of what she was doing and where she went.
descendent
They met at a "members-only club" ... shorthand for a happening bar.
carp_boya
That was Sunday…
Two days later…
Is it normal to hand down a ruling only two days after a murder? Is because he confessed? Nine years seems way too light for murder.
Reckless
The sick underbelly of Tokyo. Stay out of that cesspool. 72 year old fool woth less wisdom than a child.
Strangerland
Sick old man. This poor lady.
I do have to say, I wish the Japanese would report with more specificity than kakuseizai (a catch-all term for any stimulant in Japan).
ReynardFox
Amazing how in a story about a woman being murdered, people have the most sympathy for the men involved. But hey, I’m sure she had it comin’, right? I’m surprised no one here has trotted out the old standby of “what was she wearing?”
Jind
In Japan, if you kill someone, you only get 9 years in jail??
In USA, it would be 25 years and could also be death sentence.
Strangerland
Well, the USA also imprisons more people than anyone other than China if I recall correctly.
I don't think we should be using the USA as a metric here.
englisc aspyrgend
Stranger land, really? I thought in China they just got a bull it in the back of the head!