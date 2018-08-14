Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets away with ¥1 mil in convenience store robbery

2 Comments
TOKYO

A man robbed a convenience store of about one million yen in Akishima, Tokyo, on Monday, police said.

The robbery occurred at around 1:45 a.m. at a Ministop store. According to police, the man came into the store and pretended to be a customer, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then approached the counter and punched the 27-year-old male part-time employee in the face and kicked him, rendering him unconscious.

When the employee came to, he discovered that the office safe had been forced open and about one million yen taken.

There were no other customers or employees in the store at the time. Police said the employee’s injuries will take about 2-3 weeks to heal.

The robber is described as being about 170 cos tall, and was wearing a hood, white long-sleeved sweater and black pants. He wore black cap and glasses.

2 Comments
Hope the Mini-Stop is not using the same brand of "safe" at other locations... else they are likely to see an uptick in late night business.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why use violence? My local is staffed by over 60s, but if I see this...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

