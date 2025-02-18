Man gets life for 'Luffy'-linked murder-robbery of 90-year-old woman

A court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for a robbery that resulted in the death of a 90-year-old woman in Tokyo in 2023, part of a series of burglaries organized by a criminal group known as "Luffy," a name taken from the main character of a popular Japanese anime.

While the ringleaders planned and directed the crimes, the break-ins were carried out by individuals recruited through social media with promises of lucrative yami baito, a term that refers to illicit part-time work.

The sentence handed down by the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court aligned with the demand of the prosecutors. The defense team had sought a fixed prison term but argued for the shortest possible duration.

According to the ruling, Hiroyuki Nomura, 54, conspired with others to enter the woman's home in Tokyo's Komae in January 2023 by posing as a parcel deliveryman. She was then kicked and fatally beaten with a crossbar, and items such as watches were stolen from the home.

The case stands out among a series of robberies and thefts reported across the country in recent years. It shocked the public in Japan, where violent crimes are rare.

© KYODO