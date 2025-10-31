Man gets life in prison for killing 3 family members with crossbow

The Kobe District Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life in prison for killing three people and wounding another with a crossbow in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, in 2020.

Prosecutors had sought the death sentence at the lay judge trial for Hideaki Nozu.

According to the ruling on Friday, Nozu, a university student at the time, was convicted of killing his mother, grandmother and younger brother, and wounding his aunt with a crossbow at their home on June 4, 2020.

Police received a call at around 10 a.m. from a neighbor of the family who said a woman with an arrow protruding from her ear had run out of the house screaming for help.

When police arrived at the house, they found two women dead — Nozu's grandmother Yoshimi, 75, and his mother Mayumi, 47. Both had arrows in them. The two other victims were Nozu's 22-year-old brother Hideyuki, and his aunt, in her 40s, who had run to the neighbor’s house. Hideyuki died later in hospital while Nozu's aunt survived.

Nozu was found on the street near the house.

After his arrest, he stated that he intended to kill the entire family.

Nozu’s defense argued that he had an autism spectrum disorder and called for a lighter sentence.

Presiding Judge Chiwaki Matsuda cited Nozu’s developmental disorder as a reason for not handing him the death penalty.

The murders prompted calls for regulation of crossbows, and the National Police Agency established a panel of experts to discuss the matter. A revised Swords and Firearms Act came into effect in 2022, banning possession of crossbows without a permit.

