Man gets life in prison for killing acting troupe member

A court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison for molesting and killing a female member of an acting troupe in Tokyo in 2015.

The Tokyo District Court handed down the ruling on Takahiro Tokura, 39, over the indecent assault and murder of Risa Kagaya, 25, in line with prosecutors' demand.

Presiding Judge Tatsuya Tosuke said the court recognized that Tokura "intended to carry out an indecent assault from the time he trespassed into the victim's home," citing factors such as how he had been following her.

Defense lawyers have argued that Tokura had no such intention.

Police believe the two were unacquainted as Tokura's contact information was not registered on Kagaya's smartphone and as they found no personal connection between the two even after investigating the troupe, her workplace and friends.

Tosuke said he could not possibly imagine the sorrow of the victim whose dream of becoming an actress ended for no reason.

According to the ruling, Tokura entered into Kagaya's condominium on Aug. 25, 2015, and acted violently against her, pushing her to the floor. He strangled Kagaya with the cord of an electric fan after facing resistance from her.

© KYODO