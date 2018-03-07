Man gets life in prison for killing acting troupe member

A court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison for molesting and killing a female member of an acting troupe in Tokyo in 2015.
The Tokyo District Court handed down the ruling on Takahiro Tokura, 39, over the indecent assault and murder of Risa Kagaya, 25, in line with prosecutors' demand.
Presiding Judge Tatsuya Tosuke said the court recognized that Tokura "intended to carry out an indecent assault from the time he trespassed into the victim's home," citing factors such as how he had been following her.
Defense lawyers have argued that Tokura had no such intention.
Police believe the two were unacquainted as Tokura's contact information was not registered on Kagaya's smartphone and as they found no personal connection between the two even after investigating the troupe, her workplace and friends.
Tosuke said he could not possibly imagine the sorrow of the victim whose dream of becoming an actress ended for no reason.
According to the ruling, Tokura entered into Kagaya's condominium on Aug. 25, 2015, and acted violently against her, pushing her to the floor. He strangled Kagaya with the cord of an electric fan after facing resistance from her.© KYODO
macv
finally a fitting sentence
Disillusioned
If only ‘life’ meant never to be released.
Davers
How long is a life sentence in Japan?
maybeperhapsyes
Nasty, evil guy.
Not only life in prison. We need to make prison a place nobody wants to go to. Or return to. We need to work prisoners for the good of the community, and to pay for their detention. Forget rehabilitation. Doesn't work. Let's just make it as it should be...not a nice place to be!
Maria
The victim Ms Kagaya is dead, and her last long moments were of utter terror and pain, not sorrow.
It is her loved ones who have to carry that with them. The killer doesn't give a damn.
Dango bong
acting troupe? was she in a circus? what is this
Davers
No, an acting troupe.
troupe:
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/troupe
smithinjapan
I really don't get the bell-jar sentencing sometimes. I'm glad the guy got life, but just yesterday a woman got a mere 10 years for murdering and dismembering her own brother.
DaDude
I sometimes wonder if during law training, there are special rules that they are taught on how to hand out sentences. Like killing women and high profile cases should have higher sentences than killing kids, men or family members.