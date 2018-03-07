Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets life in prison for killing acting troupe member

9 Comments
TOKYO

A court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison for molesting and killing a female member of an acting troupe in Tokyo in 2015.

The Tokyo District Court handed down the ruling on Takahiro Tokura, 39, over the indecent assault and murder of Risa Kagaya, 25, in line with prosecutors' demand.

Presiding Judge Tatsuya Tosuke said the court recognized that Tokura "intended to carry out an indecent assault from the time he trespassed into the victim's home," citing factors such as how he had been following her.

Defense lawyers have argued that Tokura had no such intention.

Police believe the two were unacquainted as Tokura's contact information was not registered on Kagaya's smartphone and as they found no personal connection between the two even after investigating the troupe, her workplace and friends.

Tosuke said he could not possibly imagine the sorrow of the victim whose dream of becoming an actress ended for no reason.

According to the ruling, Tokura entered into Kagaya's condominium on Aug. 25, 2015, and acted violently against her, pushing her to the floor. He strangled Kagaya with the cord of an electric fan after facing resistance from her.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

9 Comments
Login to comment

finally a fitting sentence

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If only ‘life’ meant never to be released.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

If only ‘life’ meant never to be released.

How long is a life sentence in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nasty, evil guy.

Not only life in prison. We need to make prison a place nobody wants to go to. Or return to. We need to work prisoners for the good of the community, and to pay for their detention. Forget rehabilitation. Doesn't work. Let's just make it as it should be...not a nice place to be!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

 imagine the sorrow of the victim 

The victim Ms Kagaya is dead, and her last long moments were of utter terror and pain, not sorrow.

It is her loved ones who have to carry that with them. The killer doesn't give a damn.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

acting troupe? was she in a circus? what is this

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

acting troupe? was she in a circus?

No, an acting troupe.

what is this

troupe:

noun

1.

a company, band, or group of singers, actors, or other performers, especially one that travels about.

http://www.dictionary.com/browse/troupe

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I really don't get the bell-jar sentencing sometimes. I'm glad the guy got life, but just yesterday a woman got a mere 10 years for murdering and dismembering her own brother.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I really don't get the bell-jar sentencing sometimes

I sometimes wonder if during law training, there are special rules that they are taught on how to hand out sentences. Like killing women and high profile cases should have higher sentences than killing kids, men or family members.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel