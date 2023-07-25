Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets life in prison for killing aunt and her ex-husband

CHIBA

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life in prison for killing his aunt and her former husband. 

The court convicted Daigo Ichikura of murdering his aunt Junko Watanabe (then 64) and her ex-husband (65) in 2021, Kyodo News reported Tuesday. Ichikura was arrested with his mother, Fujiko Himeno, then 61, in June 2021, for conspiring to fatally poison his aunt with antifreeze and throwing her down the stairs at her home in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture. 

Ichikura was also found guilty of murdering his aunt’s ex-husband, Kazuhiko Watanabe, by setting fire to his residence in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, in April 2021.

Himeno has already been sentenced to nine years in prison. She appealed the sentence but it was turned down by the Tokyo High Court on July 14.

At the time of the crimes, Ichikura lived with his mother in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

Prosecutors said a family dispute over financial problems prompted the two homicides.

