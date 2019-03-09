Man gets life in prison for killing elderly couple in Nagoya

The Nagoya District Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life in prison for killing an elderly couple in their home in Nagoya in 2017.

According to the ruling on Friday, Hiroshi Matsui, who lived near the victims' home in Minami Ward, slit their throats and stole money from their house on the night of March 1, 2017, Fuji TV reported. A neighbor found the bodies of Katsuo Oshima, 83, and his wife Tamiko, 80, the next morning when Tamiko failed to show up for an appointment.

Matsui turned himself in at a police station on March 5 and admitted to the murders, saying he was motivated by money. A local resident who knows Matsui told media he loved playing pachinko and had often asked people to lend him money.

Prosecutors had demanded the death sentence.

