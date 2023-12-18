Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets life in prison for killing family of 3 in Ehime in 2021

EHIME

The Matsuyama District Court in Ehime Prefecture has sentenced a 56-year-old man to life in prison for fatally stabbing three members of a family in their home in 2021.

According to the ruling on Monday, Satoru Kono, of no fixed occupation or address, attacked Tomoyoshi Iwata, 80, his wife Aiko, 80 and their son Kenichi, 51, in their home at around 5:40 p.m. on Oct 13, 2021, Kyodo News reported.

Police received an emergency call from Aiko saying that a man had broken into their house. Police rushed to the scene and found the three victims and Kono with a bloodied knife. The three victims were taken to hospital where they died.

Kono told police he had planned to kill the family.

The court heard that Kono was a former colleague of Kenichi and that there was trouble between the two as Kono had been posting insulting remarks about Kenichi on social media prior to the crime. One month before the murders, Kono forced his way into the Iwatas' home, demanding to see Kenichi.

