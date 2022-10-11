Man gets life in prison for murder of his 3 children

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his three children last year.

According to the ruling Wednesday by the Fukuoka District Court, Ryoji Tanaka was convicted of killing his nine-year-old son Daisho, three-year-old son Rento and two-year-old daughter Hina in February 2021.

Police discovered the body of Daiso in Tanaka’s apartment in Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, and the bodies of Rento and Hina a week later in a hotel room in Sakurajima, a mountainous island in Kagoshima Bay in Kagoshima Prefecture, NHK reported. The three children lived with their father in the apartment where Daisho’s body was found. Rento had been dead for about a week before his body was found.

Police traced Tanaka to the hotel where he and his other two children had been staying for two days. When police forced their way into the hotel room, Tanaka jumped from the fourth floor to the ground, sustaining injuries to his torso. In the hotel room, police found the bodies of the two children, along with a suicide note.

The court also heard that police had found unused briquettes in a car rented by Tanaka who later told them that he had initially planned to commit a murder-suicide with the children in the vehicle.

Tanaka’s defense argued that he was stressed out, as a single father, from looking after his three children, and worried about raising them.

