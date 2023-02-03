Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets life in prison for murder of Vietnamese woman last year

TOKYO

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman in his apartment last year.

The Osaka District Court handed down its verdict in the lay judge trial on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Toshiya Yamaguchi was found guilty of strangling Quyen Thi Le Vo and stealing 26,000 yen from her.

The court heard that the victim worked part-time in a bento shop on the first floor of a two-story building in Yodogawa Ward, and that Yamaguchi lived on the second floor. On the morning of April 3, 2022, Yamaguchi asked Vo if she could come up to his apartment, saying he wanted to discuss a financial matter with her.

Prosecutors said Yamaguchi asked to borrow money from Vo and when she refused, he strangled her and took the money from her purse.

At the beginning of the trial on Jan 26, Yamaguchi told the court he needed money because he was behind in the rent, but said he did not intend to kill Vo. He said he panicked when she shouted at him for trying to get money from her. After strangling Vo, Yamaguchi placed her body in a futon storage bag.

Vo had been in Japan since 2016 and was studying Japanese in addition to working part-time. She was married to a Vietnamese man.

Cold-blooded murder.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yamaguchi told the court he needed money because he was behind in the rent, but said he did not intend to kill Vo.

Right. He put his hands around her neck and squeezed tight until she lost consciousness -- but oh no, he didn't intend to kill her.

So, although it'll be in prison, he gets to die old. Something Ms. Vo didn't get to do, thanks to him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wow, life sentence, for killing a foreigner. I can honestly not recall this every happening before.

Kudos to the judge for handing it down and kudos to the jury for recommending it!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

