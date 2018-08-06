Man gets life in prison for murders of 2 people buried alive

A court on Monday sentenced a 69-year-old man to life in prison for murdering a man and a woman by burying them in their car in 2014 in southwestern Japan, rejecting prosecutors' call for the death penalty.

The Saga District Court said Teruyoshi Oho used an excavator to push the car with Ra Si Chan, a 76-year-old South Korean national, and his associate Chie Matsushiro, 48, into a 5-meter-deep hole on the premises of a soil treatment company run by Oho in the city of Saga on Aug. 15, 2014.

"The crime was cruel and relentless," Presiding Judge Hiroyuki Yoshii said in handing down the ruling. But he also said the court avoided the death penalty considering that Oho had been excessively pressured by Ra to repay debt to him.

The court also rejected the defense's argument that Oho was innocent, saying there were voice records of Oho directing employees to dig a hole and of a man who sounded like Oho calling Ra to the site.

