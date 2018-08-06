Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man gets life in prison for murders of 2 people buried alive

1 Comment
SAGA

A court on Monday sentenced a 69-year-old man to life in prison for murdering a man and a woman by burying them in their car in 2014 in southwestern Japan, rejecting prosecutors' call for the death penalty.

The Saga District Court said Teruyoshi Oho used an excavator to push the car with Ra Si Chan, a 76-year-old South Korean national, and his associate Chie Matsushiro, 48, into a 5-meter-deep hole on the premises of a soil treatment company run by Oho in the city of Saga on Aug. 15, 2014.

"The crime was cruel and relentless," Presiding Judge Hiroyuki Yoshii said in handing down the ruling. But he also said the court avoided the death penalty considering that Oho had been excessively pressured by Ra to repay debt to him.

The court also rejected the defense's argument that Oho was innocent, saying there were voice records of Oho directing employees to dig a hole and of a man who sounded like Oho calling Ra to the site.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

But he also said the court avoided the death penalty considering that Oho had been excessively pressured by Ra to repay debt to him.

So he gets away from the death penalty because somehow the woman he owes money to pushed him to murder her?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo