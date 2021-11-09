Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man gets suspended sentence for killing and injuring about 100 cats

CHIBA

The Chiba District Court on Monday sentenced a 49-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, after he was found guilty of violating the Animal Welfare Law by injuring cats with an air gun inYachiyo City last November.

The court said Yuichiro Hirata, a part-time worker from Chiba City, was first arrested on April 14 for killing a cat, Fuji TV reported. Hirata was quoted as saying, “I’ve killed or injured nearly 100 cats since three years ago. I got a thrill out of abusing cats.”

In addition to using an air gun, Hirata said he also poured boiling water on the cats, which he captured by luring them with food.

From February 2019 until Hirata's arrest, there had been 15 reported incidents of cats being shot by air pellets in Chiba City and neighboring Narashino City.

I dont get Suspended sentences!! How does that deter others?

