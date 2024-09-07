 Japan Today
Man gets suspended sentence for putting 3-year-old girl in washing machine and turning it on

IBARAKI

The Mito District Court in Ibaraki Prefecture has given a 31-year-old man a suspended sentence for injuring his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter by placing her in a washing machine and turning it on.

Hideaki Masui was sentenced Friday to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, Kyodo News reported.

The court heard that Masui, a construction worker, put the child in the vertical washing machine at around 8:40 a.m. on May 19 and turned it on at their home in Tokai village. The girl suffered injuries to her arms and legs as she spun around.

The girl’s mother immediately noticed something was wrong after the washing machine began to fill and spin with water and contacted the police.

Police said Masui was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

In his ruling, Judge Konoda Junpei said, "Using violence against a child who was three years old is a heinous and extremely selfish act. But as the defendant has expressed remorse and reached a settlement with his former partner, we should provide him with a chance to rehabilitate himself.”

So it didn't stop until the mother noticed. Call it what it is: ATTEMPTED MURDER

0 ( +0 / -0 )

