crime

Man gets suspended sentence for auto accident that left 5-year-old girl in coma

SAPPORO

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a man to three years in prison, suspended for five years, following an accident in which one of the wheels of a modified car he was driving came off and hit a girl, who remains in a coma.

The Sapporo District Court gave the suspended term to Toyoshi Wakamoto, 51, after the wheel came loose and hit the 5-year-old girl, who was walking along the road, in November 2023.

Masamitsu Tanaka, 51, owner of the vehicle, meanwhile, was fined 200,000 yen for illegally modifying the vehicle.

According to the ruling, the suspension of the car was extended in a way that left the wheels protruding a few centimeters from the vehicle's body.

"The car was modified in a way that would increase the risk of causing an accident, and it was clear that the (modification) was unauthorized," Presiding Judge Shiro Watanabe said in handing down the ruling.

Japanese law prohibits any unauthorized modifications of vehicles such as the installation and removal of vehicle parts.

