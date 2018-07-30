Newsletter Signup Register / Login
File photo taken in March 2010 shows Japanese critic Susumu Nishibe. Police arrested two acquaintances of Nishibe on April 5, 2018, for allegedly helping the 78-year-old commit suicide in January. (Kyodo) zoom photo File photo taken in March 2010 shows Japanese critic Susumu Nishibe. Police arrested two acquaintances of Nishibe on April 5, 2018, for allegedly helping the 78-year-old commit suicide in January.
Man gets suspended term for helping commentator commit suicide

TOKYO

A male acquaintance of conservative commentator Susumu Nishibe was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, on Monday for helping the 78-year-old Nishibe commit suicide in January.

The Tokyo District Court said Tadashi Aoyama, 54, in conspiracy with another man drove Nishibe to the Tama River, tied him with a rope and then helped him into the water.

Prosecutors had demanded a two-year prison term for Aoyama, head of a study group set up by Nishibe. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Minoru Morishita said in the ruling that Aoyama displayed a "strong" intention to help the "premeditated" suicide preparations as he had checked the suicide site in advance.

"The sorrow of his (Nishibe's) family, who had tried to stop his suicide, is great," Morishita said, but added that he handed down a suspended sentence as Nishibe had pressed Aoyama to help him commit suicide.

Nishibe, who had hinted at his intention to kill himself in his written works, was found in the river in Tokyo's Ota Ward on the morning of Jan. 21 and later confirmed dead at a hospital. He is believed to have drowned.

Aoyama conspired with Tetsugaku Kubota, a 45-year-old employee of a unit of Tokyo Metropolitan Television Broadcasting Corp., to assist the suicide, according to the court. Kubota, who worked as the director of a TV panel program on which Nishibe was the moderator, has also been indicted for helping Nishibe's suicide.

