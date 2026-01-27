Man given 12 years in prison for fatal accident after driving 268 kph

A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 12 years in prison after driving a Porsche at up to 268 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo and crashing into another car, killing a couple in 2020.

Yoshiyuki Hikota, 56, was charged with reckless driving resulting in death in connection with the accident on the Metropolitan Expressway in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Prosecutors had demanded a 15-year prison term.

The case centered on whether a collision caused by the car skidding during a lane change constituted reckless driving. The defense argued Hikota's driving was stable when traveling straight and that the charge should be limited to involuntary manslaughter.

"The issue is not whether he could drive straight down a road," Presiding Judge Ben Adachi said, adding that Hikota was driving at an uncontrollable speed and was unable to safely change lanes, making his actions "extremely malicious."

According to the ruling, Hikota drove on the expressway's Bayshore Route on Aug 2, 2020, at a speed of between 200 and 268 kph. He collided with a vehicle ahead, killing Masashi Uchiyama, 70, and his wife Miyuki, 63.

