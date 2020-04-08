Man given 5-year term for shooting ex-agriculture minister over money trouble

A Japanese court sentenced an 83-year-old man to five years in prison on Tuesday for shooting a former agriculture minister and high school classmate with a gun and injuring him in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate last December while disputing over decades-old money trouble.

The Morioka District Court found Hisashi Takahashi, a local farmer, guilty of shooting Tokuichiro Tamazawa, 82, in his thigh and knee with a revolver last Dec 10 at the retired politician's house in Morioka, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the ruling, Takahashi provided 10 million yen to Tamazawa's campaign in the lower house election in 1972. The defendant filed a lawsuit against Tamazawa seeking repayment in 2014, but it was dismissed the following year due to the statute of limitations.

"The defendant tried to resolve the money trouble by threatening the victim with a gun, and shot him after he became furious at the victim's unsatisfactory response," Presiding Judge Ryo Kato said when handing down the ruling.

"The defendant deserves strong condemnation," the judge said. The prosecutors had sought a six-year prison term.

"I think (Takahashi) was judged fairly. (His actions were) regrettable as he was a friend of mine since high school, and had been supporting me enthusiastically during elections," Tamazawa told reporters at his home after the ruling.

Tamazawa, a native of Iwate, served as the agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister between 1999 and 2000. He also served as head of the Defense Agency, which was upgraded to the Defense Ministry in 2007, between 1994 and 1995. He retired from politics in 2009.

