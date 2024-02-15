Man given prison term for food prank at beef bowl diner in Osaka

A man who appeared in a viral video engaging in unsanitary behavior at a Yoshinoya beef bowl diner in Osaka was given a two-year-and-four-month prison term and fined 200,000 yen on Thursday, with the sentence also reflecting a drug offense.
Ryu Shimazu, a 35-year-old construction worker, was found guilty of obstructing business operations and causing property damage by bringing a communal container of pickled ginger directly to his mouth and eating from it in a video that was shared widely online.
The sentence by the Osaka District Court also reflected a separate conviction for growing cannabis.
Prosecutors had sought a prison term of three and a half years and a fine of 200,000 yen for Shimazu for the offenses.
Presiding Judge Satona Takahashi called Shimazu's acts in the prank in September 2022 "selfish and malicious," saying he did not consider how they would affect Yoshinoya Co's business.
Although Shimazu admitted to the charges and showed remorse, the judge deemed he lacked morals and bears "heavy" criminal responsibility.
According to the ruling, Shimazu's behavior meant the company had to dispose of the ginger.
A male acquaintance of Shimazu who recorded the prank and shared the video on social media was fined 300,000 yen in a separate summary judgement.
The case occurred as major food chains struggled to combat viral videos of pranks showcasing unsanitary conduct, which have sparked widespread concern over the safety of eating out.© KYODO
Asiaman7
I question whether society could offer a better, cheaper alternative to years of incarceration of a clearly uneducated 35-year-old construction worker deemed to be “lacking morals.”
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
His main conviction was for growing cannabis. Acting like a tit was just a bonus charge to show what what typical pot heads are like.
MarkX
But if that is true JeffLee, why didn't Johnny Somali get sentenced to prison, because he was charged with the same thing. I agree with Garthgoyle, this seems super heavy compared to all the suspended sentences we have seen recently for far more serious crimes. But TIJ.
Newgirlintown
“…bringing a communal container of pickled ginger directly to his mouth and eating from it.” It’s not even a funny ‘prank’ is it?
Fighto!
If he is uneducated it is on him at 35. He's not a child. Most people will feel more comfortable for a few years without this anti-social dropkick in public.
wallace
A prison term for the stupid act in the beef store is OTT. The article does not state the term for that since it includes his drug charge.
Hiro
Clearly they made a example out of him to deter any future copy cats. He did cause a massive shock wave across the catering industry. Due to one person idiocy to get views, they cause so much inconvenience for those who visited these places to eat. Sucks to be him but in the end one has to answer for his own actions when caught.
kyushubill
They did this at the height of Covid. They sat and mocked as he licked the soy sauce dispenser, ate out of the ginger pot, and licked the unused chopsticks. This was not a prank it was putting innocent lives in danger.
Asiaman7
I’m certain we could rehabilitate this fellow and better prepare him for reintroduction to society at far less cost, time, and resources.
Yubaru
Be REALLY nice to have an unambiguous article that states things clearly!
There is no way in hell he got this sentence for what he did at Yoshinoya.
Take away what he did at Yoshinoya and folks would be commenting on the convoluted sentencing differences between what he got for the drug offense, growing cannabis, and the suspended sentence a woman in Okinawa got for importing, thc through the mail to her military son.
And other cases down here where guys have been caught growing, and got slaps on the wrist.
This is another case of a Japanese getting a harsher sentence than a foreigner for cannabis!
TokyoLiving
Great news, go to jail clown..